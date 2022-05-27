Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.16 million and the highest is $12.11 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $10.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $69.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $116.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.78 million, with estimates ranging from $68.57 million to $98.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 69,728 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

