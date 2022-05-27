Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Yandex were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

