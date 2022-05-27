Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.42

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 445222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

YGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$299.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Lee Morton bought 28,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.04 per share, with a total value of C$85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,584.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

