Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $215,809.08 and approximately $50,712.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,925.53 or 1.00136566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

