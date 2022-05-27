YUMMY (YUMMY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $117,948.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, YUMMY has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $117,948.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 209% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.36 or 1.73032262 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 367.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00510283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000276 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.