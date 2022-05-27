Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. Canada Goose reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after acquiring an additional 69,661 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,385,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.