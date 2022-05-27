Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.32 Million

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $66.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.95 million to $83.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 244,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 89,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $1,195,037.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,336,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,306.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 293,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,399. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

