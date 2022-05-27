Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Nyxoah reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYXH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Nyxoah stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 1,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,612,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,118,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,646,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

