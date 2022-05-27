Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. SpartanNash reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.22. 272,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.63. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

