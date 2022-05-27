Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.64. TFI International posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.17%.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.