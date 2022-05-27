Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.01 Million

Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will announce $176.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.50 million and the lowest is $165.52 million. Marcus reported sales of $92.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $685.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.68 million to $698.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $819.70 million, with estimates ranging from $805.20 million to $834.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 213,260 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

