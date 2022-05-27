Zacks: Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.62 Million

Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $82.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $84.20 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $76.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $311.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $313.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $336.94 million, with estimates ranging from $335.13 million to $338.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. 146,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.88. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

