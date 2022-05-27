Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) to announce $328.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.80 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $328.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,642,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $44,084,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 466,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,327. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.