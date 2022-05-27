Zacks: Analysts Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.87. 685,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,053. Logitech International has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $140.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

