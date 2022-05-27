Zacks: Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.75 Million

Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) will report $660.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.20 million. MYR Group reported sales of $649.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,558. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MYR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

