Zacks: Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.67 Million

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to announce $65.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $66.00 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $14.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 369.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $299.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $309.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $383.60 million, with estimates ranging from $361.20 million to $409.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period.

NCMI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 1,825,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,270. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.91%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

