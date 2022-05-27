Zacks: Analysts Expect Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Vale posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vale.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,588,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,912,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

