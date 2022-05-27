Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 415,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,913,421. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,353 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,930 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

