Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Announce $2.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $11.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,820. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,935. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 93.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

