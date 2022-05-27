Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the highest is $3.32. Adobe reported earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.42 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $16.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

Adobe stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $408.60. 2,418,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,436. Adobe has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.45.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

