Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $15,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 332,402 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $10,327,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.