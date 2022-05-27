Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Equitable reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter.

Equitable stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,836. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

