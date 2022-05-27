Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is $2.26. Expedia Group reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $11.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.00. 31,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $115.76 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

