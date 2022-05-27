Zacks: Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in fuboTV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in fuboTV by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,469,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,982,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.69. fuboTV has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $35.10.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

