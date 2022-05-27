Zacks: Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,688. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,635 shares of company stock worth $2,798,729. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.