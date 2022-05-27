Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) will announce $9.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.40 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. 7,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $106.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.