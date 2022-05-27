Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Skillz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 8,375,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,750,059. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Skillz has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

