Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth $132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

