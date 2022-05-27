Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $32,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $13,154,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $6,803,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,774,000 after buying an additional 631,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.