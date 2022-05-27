Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.