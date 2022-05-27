Zacks Investment Research Lowers Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARBK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

