Zacks Investment Research Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at 9.66 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.95 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.13.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 42.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.