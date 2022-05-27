Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 108 ($1.36) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

