Zacks Investment Research Lowers EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.35 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

