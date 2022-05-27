Zacks Investment Research Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

MFA Financial stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. MFA Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

