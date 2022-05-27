Zacks Investment Research Lowers Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.70 and a beta of -0.85. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.