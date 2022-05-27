Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OACB. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 833,841 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $7,410,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $3,204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

