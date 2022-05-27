Zacks Investment Research Lowers Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTL. BMO Capital Markets cut Postal Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

