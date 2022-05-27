Zacks Investment Research Lowers Samsara (NYSE:IOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsara (IOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.