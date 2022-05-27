Zacks Investment Research Lowers ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.94.

VRAY stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $530.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 636,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,452.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Roberts purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,327.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,241,000 shares of company stock worth $3,187,280. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

