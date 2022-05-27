Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AGIL opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. AgileThought has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AgileThought will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,876,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

