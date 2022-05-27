Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alight (NYSE:ALIT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alight Inc. is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Alight Inc., formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Alight stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

