Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGTC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.