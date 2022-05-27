Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRDF. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.04. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

