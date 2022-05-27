Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

CURI opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 75,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

