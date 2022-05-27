Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.87. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

