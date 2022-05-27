Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Zano has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $77,530.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,211,096 coins and its circulating supply is 11,181,596 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

