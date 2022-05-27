Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Achieves $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00301498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00074829 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00066636 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

