Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.31 and last traded at $66.31. 905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12.

About Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

