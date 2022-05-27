Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $75.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,054,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after acquiring an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 233,912 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.